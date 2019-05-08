The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have launched a manhunt for a man who killed his ex-wife and burned her body over the weekend.

The man whose name is being withheld by the authorities killed his ex-wife following an argument over the upkeep of the couple’s two children.

Speaking to The Herald, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “We are investigating a case in which a man killed his former wife at Plot 5, Silver Oak Farm in Beatrice. The man had a dispute with his wife and they went on separation.

“The man then went to live in Chinhoyi resulting in the wife falling in love with another man at the same compound.”

Nyathi went on to say that after the suspect returned from Chinhoyi, his former wife who had moved on started demanding money for the upkeep of the children.

“On the 4th of May, she went to the former husband’s wife and a dispute ensued. The man then killed her with an unknown object which is yet to be identified and then set a hut on fire while the body was inside.

“The police are yet to arrest the suspect as his whereabouts is currently unknown. This case comes at the same time that the police are battling to locate and arrest another 50-year-old Harare man, Petros Pomborokani, who allegedly shot and killed his wife and brother in law in front of the couple’s children and mother-in-law.

“To make matters worse, Pomborokani has actually been sending threatening messages to all men who he suspects of having carried out love affairs with his deceased wife saying that he would shoot them all dead.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

