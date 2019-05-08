The inaugural sitting of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal began on Wednesday with the five-man panel chaired by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

The panel members entered the courtroom at 10.05am.

The tribunal is expected to hear the petition brought by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, against the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, among other others.

Some of them include lawyers to the petitioners Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his party the Peoples Democratic Party, lawyers to the President and the All Progressive Congress and lawyers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also present in court is Peter Obi, who was the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP in the general elections.

Also on the panel is the chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Panel, Justice Abdul Aboki, who is sitting at the immediate right side of the president of the appeal court.

Justice Bulkachuwa said that there are over 700 petitions from the just concluded election with Imo State having the highest number with 78 petitions.

According to her, that is why the court has sent six panels to the state.

She said the tribunal will act in strict adherence to the rule of law and the hearing will be on a day to day basis.

The opening is done and it’s time for the call over which is basically the mention of all the appeals before the tribunal.

The first case is that of the Hope Democratic Party, Ambrose Awuru against President Mohammadu Buhari, Channels TV reports.

