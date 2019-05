Nollywood actress, mum of two and philanthropist Annie Idibia is in a really sad situation as she has lost her dad to cancer.

2baba’s wife disclosed the news on her social media page, stating that her father died from cancer. She wrote:

R I P Daddy❤️❤️❤️😩 You Fought Hard

#cancersucks #thePainIsGone

