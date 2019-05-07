The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, on Monday advised women to balance their work with family life.

The General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Mr Adams Jatto, said in a statement in Lagos, that Bala-Usman gave the charge during a roundtable cum-luncheon organised by Women in Management Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ).

“A woman needs to know when to draw a line and learn to devote quality time with the family, devoid of the interference from office activities,” she said at the event tagged “Freeing Yourself from Fear”.

She, however, cautioned women not to nurse fears of starting small, saying that remaining focused is the path to success.

Bala-Usman implored career women to leave their comfort zones and face their fears, saying this was important in order to overcome them.

She also enjoined women to be ready to take risks and push back every boundaries that limits them from success.

The managing director noted that those women in paid employment, who cannot find fulfilment, should leave such jobs to pursue their dreams as that’s the only place they can find joy.

She advised women not to force people to follow their steps, adding that “your integrity and credibility will stand you out that such will automatically generate followers for you.”

Fifteen new members from across the country were inducted as associates of the organisation by the Chairperson of WIMBIZ, Mrs Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi.

