Coach Abubakar Bala, Head Coach, Kwara United FC of Ilorin has said that his resignation from the club was for personal reasons which he would not disclose for now.

Bala, an indigene of Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger, made this known in Minna during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

“It is true that I have resigned my appointment as the head coach of Kwara United FC of Ilorin. I resigned based on personal reasons that I cannot disclose for now,” he said.

Asked if the management of the club has accepted his resignation, he said “I have tendered my resignation but I have not heard from them.”

He disclosed that his immediate plan was to join the Nigeria’s under-20 football male team participating at the World cup in Holland.

Bala was the Assistant Coach of the U-20 team and the handler of the Kwara United FC.

The World Cup will begin on May 21, 2019 where Nigeria would play its first match against Carter in Holland.

Kwara United FC is currently on 9th position on the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 20 points from 17 matches.

