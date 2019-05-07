Angry protesters on Tuesday morning blocked the convoy of Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who was on his way to the Abuja airport.

He was blocked at the Goza Village by residents of Gbagyi who thronged the major road connecting the airport to the city, to protest the alleged invasion of their land by the military.

The Vice President had to alight from his vehicle to address the aggrieved villagers.

According to Laolu Akande, on his twitter handle, “On his way to the airport just now, VP Osinbajo runs into a group of FCT residents protesting alleged land takeover bid by the military.

“He gets down, engages the people, proposing to meet with their leaders on the matter & intervene with a view to finding an amicable solution.”

Watch video here:

On his way to the airport just now, VP Osinbajo runs into a group of FCT residents protesting alleged land takeover bid by the military. He gets down, engages the people, proposing to meet with their leaders on the matter & intervene with a view to finding an amicable solution pic.twitter.com/wMIAVL7I3c — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) May 7, 2019

