Comedian Akpororo has attacked critics, Daddy Freeze for taunting him over a supposedly low turnout at his show, saying he has no sense:

Freeze had posted a video from Instablog on his Instagram page and attacked Akpororo who was changing the fee on tickets for his show to free.

Freeze attacked: “Wasn’t this the same comedian that insulted me and called me a wall gecko at the House of the Rock experience last December? Has his tithe stopped working for him or did he miss paying his tithe for a month?

“Although he cursed me and said hurtful things about me, I have forgiven him and have nothing but love for him and wish he stopped paying or advertising this idolatrous tithe and worshiped God for who he really is in spirit and truth (John 4:24).”

Akpororo, in a video on his Instagram page mocked and attacked Freeze, calling him a walk gecko.

The comedian first of all attacked Instablog for posting the video which elicited Freeze’s comment, saying in pidgin: “Instablog, me I no surprise for una matter, una no dey post better thing o, even my birthday, una post? No; I buy house, una post? No. If I do better thing, una no dey post, I no no say una you be sadist.”

He then took a swipe at Freeze for interfering in the matter.

“Then, you come go put mouth, wall gecko, you put me for your page, you ask me whether my tithes no dey work again? I still pay my tithes and it is still working for me man. Daddy Freeze, look the picture, na beta show I get yesterday, people full am, eoo, you be elderly person now, guy, get sense,” he lashed out.

