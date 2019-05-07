Read Nollywood film star Tonto Dikeh’s letter to women. This comes after a series of interviews she granted and a lot of venting on social media about her ex husband Olakunle Churchill.

See it here:

I truly Hope you learn a thing or 2!!

If it can happen to me it sure can happen to you!!

Read lots of heart breaking experienced emails and i wept for you more than i did me,For every pain out there God will heal you!!

But best believe there is someone out there who will love you silly!!

#Dont let the naysayers stop your process

