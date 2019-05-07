Sri Lankan Acting Police Chief, Chandana Wickramaratne, said in a special statement on Tuesday that security forces have arrested all those directly linked to the Easter terror explosions on April 21.

Wickramaratne said the police had identified all those involved in the terror attacks and many of them had committed suicide when security forces attempted to arrest them.

He said that the two bomb experts involved in the terrorist attacks had also been killed and forces had seized all the explosives and bombs which had been stored for future attacks.

“We request the public to resume their daily activities without fear. Search operations will continue throughout the island, but all those directly involved in the attacks have been arrested or are dead.

“The security forces will continue to provide security to all its citizens,’’ the police chief said.

He said that tight security would remain in places of worship and security forces were also conducting a programme to create awareness about safety and security in all schools.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), over 250 people were killed and over 500 injured in the Easter Sunday explosions which targeted three churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka.

