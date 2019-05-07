Sheikh Mohammed Sarki, the Chief Imam of Nasarawa State House of Assembly Mosque, has called on Muslims to devote the Ramadan period to love and sharing all they had with those in need.

“The Ramadan period is a time to show love. It is a time to give those in need a feeling that they truly matter and deserved being cared for,” he said.

Sarki made the call on Monday, at the commencement of this year’s Ramadan Tafsir in Lafia.

The cleric specifically called on staff and members of the Assembly to show commitment to those in need during the Ramadan period, and also attend the daily sermon slated for 1 p.m. in the afternoon.

He urged them to adhere strictly to the teaching of Prophet Mohammed during the Holy month so as to promote peace and boost spiritual development in the state.

The cleric cautioned Muslims against negative acts during and after the fasting period, pointing out that Muslims, who went against the tenets of Islam, would not get the reward from Allah.

Also speaking, the Staff Officer, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Danladi Gyabo, called on Muslims to always observe the prayers and strive to participate fully in activities lined up for the Ramadan period.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

