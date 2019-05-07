Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has urged the Muslim Ummah to pray for peace, unity and security for meaningful development in the country.

The governor made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Ndace, in Minna on Tuesday.

He advised the Ummah to get closer to Allah by engaging in activities that would bring them more reward.

“Ramadan period brings Muslim Ummah closer to Allah to attain high spiritual values.

“I therefore call on you all to remain firm, honest and committed to the worship of Allah.

“We must remain firm and prayerful especially with the security challenges we are experiencing. We must also support our security agencies in checkmating the activities of criminal elements in the society.

“Ramadan is a holy month in which prayers are answered and sins forgiven, therefore we need to engage in true worship and supplications in order to seek the favour and blessings of Allah in this world and hereafter.”

Sani-Bello also urged the Muslims to avoid engaging in unwholesome activities.

He called on market men and women not to hike the price of food stuff and other essential commodities during the period.

