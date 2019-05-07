Governor Kayode Fayemi received Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday, as he visits Ekiti state to launch the Homegrown Feeding Programme.

After launching the programme, the Vice President alongside the state Governor Kayode Fayemi ate lunch with pupils of St. Michael’s African Primary School, Ado-Ekiti.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Ekiti State is the 31st state where the programme is launched.

Laolu Akande tweeted: VP Osinbajo with Gov Fayemi, eating lunch with pupils of St. Michael’s African Primary School, Ado-Ekiti, as he launched the Homegrown School Feeding Programme in the State, the 31st State in the Federation ( Not 30th like earlier posted).

Laolu Akande also shared a video of the Vice-President and Governor Fayemi eating lunch with the school pupils.

Fayemi in his speech described the Homegrown Feeding initiative as a lovable social investment which has always been one of the hallmarks of his administration’s agenda.

He added that the programme has great multiplier effects intellectually and economically as two thousand people are already engaged to meet the feeding requirements.

However, A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Festus Keyamo, who served as the Director of Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) of the 2019 re-election bid of President Buhari, has lashed out at the people he described as ‘oppositions’ who criticized the feeding programme and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his friendliness with the public.

Festus Keyamo said: The Opposition, with their bourgeois and elitist mentalities, have continued to criticize this program meant for underprivileged children and have criticized the VP for freely mixing with traders in marketplaces. They say he is ‘reducing’ the office of the VP. Should the VP stop?

