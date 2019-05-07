Nollywood actress, Uche Okoye has threatened to kill herself after she was continuously been snubbed on social media by Nigerian singer Wizkid.

Okoye who took to her Instagram page to express her love for the singer, however, gave him one week to ultimatum to follow her back on social media and recognise her love or be ready to receive the news of her death.

She said in a video posted on Instagram warned Wizkid to stop playing with her heart.

“Am back again, am back again. It’s me and Wizkid today, you can’t be messing with my heart and expect me to lay back. I have had it up to here. Today I have come for you and I to settle it.

“Wizkid! You can’t be messing with my heart like that na, check it. Is it proper?, is it right? No!. I have being a fan since way back. I like this dude. I have being tagging this dude. he won’t say he does not know me.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

