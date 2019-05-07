By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has arrived the Senate to brief the upper chamber on what the police is doing to arrest the spate of insecurity in the country.

Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan moved that the Senate do receive the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to brief the Senate on the State of Insecurity across the nation.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki welcomed the IGP and his entourage to the chamber.

Earlier, Adamu had a closed door session with Saraki and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

