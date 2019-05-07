The Ikhwatul- Islam Society of Nigeria formally known as Islamic Fellowship of Nigeria will hold its annual Ramadan lecture, tagged: Ismail Sumbo Ileyemi Memorial Ramadan lecture in honour of its late President, Alhaji Ismail Adesumbo Ileyemi who died on April 10, 2018.

The lecture holds on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

The lecture, which will hold at Olorunsogo Central Mosque, Agege Motor road, Mushin will start at 10 am prompt.

The Ramadan lecture will be delivered by the Chief Imam, Federal High Court, Lagos, Sheikh Alhaji Ismail Abdul Quadri Shiginy on the topic: “Enduring Charity: An Islamic Prescription for Poverty Alleviation.”

He will be supported by other erudite Islamic scholars, a statement issued by Bro A. Amusat, Chairman, Organising Committee said.

