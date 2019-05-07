The Elders of the Ijaw community in the Niger Delta, have condemned the recent vandalisation of property at the Presidential Amnesty Programme warehouse at Kaiama Community, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa.

Speaking under the auspices of Ijaw Elders Council during a news conference in Yenagoa on Monday, the Chairman of the group, Mr Mike Wenibowei, said the incident portrayed Ijaw people in bad light.

Wenibowei blamed the incident on lack of full-proof security around the facility.

He, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Prof. Charles Dokubo as the Special Adviser on Presidential Amnesty Programme as well as Prof. Nelson Brambaifa as Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“This looting took place in stages, starting in the midnight of Feb.7, due to lack of security, even local and traditional rulers have joined brazenly in the condemnable act which was perpetrated in broad day light.

“As bonafide Ijaw leaders, we are very much ashamed of this criminal act by our own people to bring shame and disgrace to the Ijaw nation, and to deliberately shift the blame on our well meaning leader, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

“It is very uncharitable, disheartening, disgraceful and downright hypocritical that Ijaw people will stoop so low and engage in stealing and burglary.

“As we all know, Kaiama is the cradle of Ijaw struggle for emancipation and resource control and we firmly believe that the perpetrators of such criminal acts are not true sons and daughters of Ijaw land,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, hoodlums had burgled the Presidential Amnesty Programme warehouse in Kaiama last month, and carted away several valuables items.

