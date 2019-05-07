Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Newly weds like Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre as well as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas and other long time couples turned up for the 2019 Met Gala.
See some pictures below…
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Image: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Photo: Theo Wargo/Wire Image
Alex Rodriguez with Jennifer Lopez Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Chiwetel Ejiofor and Frances AAternir Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
