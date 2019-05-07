The Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja inaugurated a 15-man inter-agency committee to study the implementation strategies on strengthening internal security framework and community policing in Nigeria.

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said the inauguration of the committee was part of efforts by the government to tackle security challenges in the country.

He said member of the committee Chaired by Dr Amina Shamaki are: Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agb; Mrs Odunbanjo Adebisi; Mr Sanusi Galadima; Brig.-Gen. J.O Ochai; Cdr J.N Mamman and Air Cdr A.H Bakari.

Others are: AIG David Folawiyo; Jimat Bakare; CP Olayinka Balogun; Dr E.0. Adeoye; Dr Joseph Ochogwu; Prof. Sani Lugga; Dr Nasirudeen Usman and Tukur Yahaya.

He said the committee with terms of reference to study and analyse the findings, recommendations and implementation strategies of the Presidential Parley Report had eight weeks to submit its report.

According to the SGF, the committee is also expected to come up with policy statement for the consideration of Mr. President.

Mustapha said that the committee was a follow up to a report of the Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The SGF said that President Muhammadu Buhari had urged the course participants to undertake a study on the rising insecurity in the country with the theme: “Strengthening Policing in Nigeria: Policing Options and Strategies.”

He said that the scope of the study was on ways of invigorating the internal security system from 1999 to 2018, adding that the period was chosen because it witnessed unprecedented upsurge in insecurity.

Mustapha said that the course participants had analysed various works of notable international and domestic scholars relating to the theme in addition to study tours within and outside the country.

“The report of the committee which pointed out some factors militating against a comprehensive internal security framework and community policing in Nigeria, has been presented to government for consideration.

“Some of the problems highlighted include, poor policy linkages, multiplicity and poor implementation of policies, centralised control of the Nigeria Police Force and weak monitoring and Evaluation Mechanisms.

“Others are poor application of technology and Innovation, absence of integrated database to aid internal security management and poor budgetary allocation to the security sector,” he said.

According to him, the report proposed some far-reaching recommendations, including implementation strategies aimed at reinvigorating the internal security framework and Community Policing in Nigeria.

In his remark, the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu lauded the Federal Government for inaugurating the committee, adding that it was a step in the right direction.

He said that the steps taken to implement the report of the study was a commendable and pledged that the police would work closely with the committee on community policing.

According to him, we have a leverage that we will rely upon to implement community policing strategy in the Police Act.

“The provision will enable us work with members of the community, the traditional institutions, professional institutions and other social groups to implement community policing strategies.

“The idea is for the recruitment of members of those communities because they are people that are born, grown and trained in those communities,” he said.

In her remark, Shamaki commended the SGF for finding the committee members worthy to be entrusted with the assignment.

She pledged the commitment of the committee to approach the assignment with all the seriousness it requires to justify the confidence reposed on its members.

