Lady Gaga is a show stopper and you can bet it on this one.

Fashion lovers could have predicted she would bring it (especially since she’s co-hosting the annual soiree), but the pop sensation truly pulled out all the stops for the first Monday in May.

Gaga’s vivid pink ensemble quite literally stopped traffic as her lengthy, 25-foot train needed to be carried by five dancers, who were followed by a person pulling a matching wagon that read “Haus of Gaga” in elegant script. Inside the carriage were clear luggage cases from designer Brandon Maxwell’s Spring 2019 collection, accessories like a hairbrush and sunglasses, cowboy hats inspired her Joanne era and a black phone from the ’90s.

To complete her debut look, Gaga wore a matching pink bow and larger-than-life lashes that transformed into gold accents at the tip.

However, when she and Maxwell stepped foot onto the pink carpet, they began an elaborate work of performance art. An entourage of tuxedo-clad dancers held black umbrellas as the artist slowly removed her jacket and hair-bow to reveal an asymmetrical black gown.

Then in a move nobody expected, she removed the dramatic look to reveal a figure-hugging pink dress and menagerie of Tiffany & Co diamonds. (In total, E! News can confirm Gaga’s jewelry was worth more than $1.75 million!)

The artist paraded and posed in the pink dress, with full props in hand, as her personal glam squad helped the singer complete minor touch-ups to her blonde locks and impeccable makeup.

Next, she slowly slipped out of the pink dress to reveal her black bra, fishnets and a pair of underwear. In total, the artist pulled off four costume changes during her time on the pink carpet! See how the elaborate stunt unfolded by scrolling below.

