By Ademola Adegbamigbe

For those who wish to travel to Canada to work or live or a combination of both, here is an opportunity. And for would-be travelers, here are ways not to be hoodwinked by scammers.

Topmarke Arthoneys, a Canadian Immigration/Business Law Firm, will, from 10 May, organise immigration seminars in Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja. They will feature the following: Investors, professionals, trade skills, study permits, visiting visas, artistes, business owners, farm owners/managers and others. The principal partner, Mr Johnson Babalola from Canada and his team will be on hand for the programs.

For the one in Port Harcourt, there will be a General seminar on 10 May 2019 at 9.am and 2 pm. There will also be a one-on-one consultation with the visiting experts the following day, 11 May from 10 am.

Venue for all the events: Swizz Spirit Hotel Event Hall, 79 Ken Saro Wiwa Way, Port Harcourt.

The Lagos function will hold on 20 and 23 May at 9 am and 2 pm. Seminar for artistes, musicians, comedians, writers, directors, etc will hold on 17 May from 10 am. According to the organizers, one on one consultation will be on request.

Venue: 2 Tunde Gafar Crescent, Off Adeniyi Jones, close to Aromire junction, Ikeja.

In Abuja, there will be one-on-one consultation with the experts on 7 May from 10 am at the Pope John Paul II Catholic Centre. For more information, click on http.www.tpmattorneys.com/seminars.html.”

Babalola will also be delivering a paper on 8 May in Abuja in a joint conference organized by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Catholic Diocese of Abuja. Hid paper is titled: “Irregular Migration : Our Failures and Beyond the Tears.” NAPTIP is a law enforcement agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, founded in 2003 in order to combat human trafficking and other similar human rights violations. NAPTIP is one of the agencies under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

