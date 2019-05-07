President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will not let Nigerians down in providing effective and result-oriented leadership that safeguards and ensures a better life for citizens.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said President Buhari gave the assurance after attending the daily Tafsir (Quranic interpretations) marking the month of Ramadan.

The Tafsir was held at the State House Mosque, Abuja, on Tuesday.

President Buhari, who stated that he was conscious of the weight of responsibility on his shoulders, maintained that the reality of his office weighed heavily on his mind at all times.

He, therefore, pledged to keep working hard to deliver an improved life to Nigerians.

”I know what to do, and I will not fail Nigerians,” he further emphasised.

While expressing gratitude to all Nigerians for the opportunity to serve a second term in office, President Buhari assured that their expectations for giving him the mandate would be met.

He said: “The expectations of Nigerians will be met. I will not let them down. I will continue to do my best.”

The President reiterated his earlier message on the occasion of Ramadan to Nigerians that discipline should be the watchword of every citizen.

He, therefore, advised all citizens to use the fasting period to reflect and be more constructive in purpose by promoting harmony.

According to the President, the fasting period also provides a good opportunity for charity.

In his remarks, Chief Imam of the Mosque, Sheik Abdulwaheed Sulaiman, gave thanks to Almighty Allah for allowing the general election to take place peacefully throughout the country.

He called for repentance and prayers to avert the current security challenges confronting the nation.

According to him, the security incidents are a test from God.

