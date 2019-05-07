Ahead of the November 2, 2019 Governorship Election in Bayelsa, a socio-political group, ‘Timipre Sylva Support Group’ (TSO) has called on the former governor of the state to put himself forward under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Director General of the group, Comrade Wilfred Ogbotobo, while speaking with Journalists in Yenagoa on Tuesday, said that Bayelsa needs Sylva to move the state forward.

He said that Bayelsa had not recorded significant progress since Sylva left in 2012.

According to him, Sylva administration purchased two gigantic modern fishing trawlers – MV Margaret Alamieyeseigha and MV Patience Jonathan – to grow a prospective fishing industry and boost the predominantly natural fishing occupation of Bayelsans, but his successor, could not step up the fleet to grow the fishing industry in the state.

He said: “We are not claiming that Sylva possesses the sole Midas touch to set Bayelsa on the Promised Land, but we make bold to say that he initiated the process of good governance and embedded the element of continuity in the process.

“Sylva, during his time in office, set out on the path of enforcing completion of ongoing projects initiated by his predecessors, before commencing his own signature projects across the nooks and crannies of Bayelsa state.

“In furtherance of the good governance process, Sylva initiated the biometric screening and verification of the state civil service; the purpose was to sanitise and strengthen the system for a more efficient and productive service delivery,” Ogbotobo said.

According to him, Sylva has a development-oriented mindset and care for ordinary Bayelsans.

