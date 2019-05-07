Dr Victor Fayomi, a general medical practitioner with a private hospital in Gwagwalada, has warned against triggers that could lead to complications of asthma.

Fayomi gave the warning in Abuja on Tuesday, while speaking on asthma to commemorate the World Asthma Day.

He said Asthma was a long-term inflammatory disease of the respiratory tract that causes cough, chest tightness, wheezing, shortness of breath and not been able to complete a sentence in one breath.

The theme for World Asthma Day 2019 is “STOP for Asthma”.

Fayomi said ‘STOP’ the asthma is an attempt for experts to manage asthma better, saying that it is an acronym for Symptom evaluation, Test response, Observe and assess, and Proceed to adjust treatment.

“Asthma has no cure; it can be well managed by putting triggering factors under control.

“These triggers include but not limited to smoke, exposure to extreme cold air, pet danger and fur, dust mite and extremes of emotion,” he said.

According to Fayomi, Asthma is a chronic disease of the airways that transport air to and from the lungs.

He said although there was no full cure available for the condition,but management methods can help a person with asthma lead a full and active life.

“In a person with asthma, the inside walls of the airways, known as bronchial tubes, become swollen or inflamed,” Fayomi said.

World Asthma Day is celebrated world over on May 7. The event is annually organised on an international level by the GINA (Global Initiative for Asthma) to create a better understanding of the respiratory disease.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

