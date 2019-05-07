An Anglican Cleric, Rev. Ubaka Ifeabunike has urged Nigerians to be patriotic by supporting governments in their efforts to grow and develop the economy of the country.

Ifeabunike, the priest in charge of St Peter’s Church Enugwu-Ukwu made the call in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra on Tuesday.

The cleric expressed dismay at the way the citizenry criticized the country especially her leaders without respect and decorum.

He said that the country was so rich in human and natural resources adding that if well garnered would go a long way in providing basic amenities of life through wealth and job creation.

He said that Nigeria needed quality leadership that would proffer policies that would cushion the effects of the hardship currently experienced in the country.

The vicar said that most challenges being experienced in the country was principally based on people leaving the core values of life to chase material gains which was not based on right principles of life .

He said that disobedience and wanting to do things in like manners which might not conform to right values had led to various vices and caused lots of discomfort to the people.

“ As a student, it is the expectation of parents that their children would come out of school in distinctions but most times the reverse becomes the case due to lack of commitment to gain sound education .

“People at times do not take action in positive direction to enable them get well placed in the field of life they intend to be and once it does not go their way of thought, they shift the blame to poor leadership or poor parental care,” he said .

Ifeabunike said that blame game should be dropped but that people should take ownership of their mistakes and work very hard to attract God’s blessings.

He urged parents to take seriously the responsibility of home building which God had entrusted in their care and raise godly children who would in obedience to the word of God and law of the land live right and perform their civic responsibility.

