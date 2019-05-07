Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday evening congratulated Muslim Community in the State on the successful commencement of this year’s Ramadan, urging them to avail themselves of the training and serenity that the season provides.

Speaking at a Ramadan Tafsir/Iftar and Special Prayer held at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja organised by the State Government to mark the official commencement of the Muslim fasting month, Governor Ambode said it was important for people to imbibe the teachings of the season, especially in relating with God and fellow human beings.

“This holy month is one full of blessings for all faithful. It is a celebration of a tradition and a key pillar of lslam that has been practiced for 1,440 years. Every year, we are called to pause and reflect on our lives; how we are serving the Almighty, how we are serving our fellow human beings, our nation and our State.

“I call on all our people and in particular our Muslim brethren to avail ourselves of the training and serenity that Ramadan provides; to cleanse our hearts and enrich our souls. This is a time to rededicate ourselves to the good of humanity, the development and progress of our dear State, and our great country, Nigeria,” the Governor said.

While thanking the Muslim Community in the State for the prayers and support extended to his administration in the last four years, Governor Ambode said they deserved commendation for cooperating with government in bringing about the achievements recorded in various sectors and sections of the State.

“In a few days from now, the tenure of this administration will come to an end. This occasion, therefore, provides for me a unique opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation to the entire Muslim community in the State for your support, prayers and contributions as citizens to the successes we have achieved. We also thank the Almighty for His innumerable blessings on us as one strong united family.

“We have built a good partnership, worked peacefully in an atmosphere devoid of religious conflict and together, we have achieved so much in these four years. Our administration, to the best of our ability, fulfilled our promises to the people as can be seen in different sectors of the State.

“To the Chief Imam of Lagos, other Chief Imams, my ever-supportive clerics, brothers and sisters, I want to sincerely appreciate and thank you for all your prayers and support in the last four years. Only Allah can reward you for all your love and cooperation,” he said.

Noting that the best days of the State are still ahead, Governor Ambode admonished residents to continue to support government, just as he urged Muslim brethren to also cooperate with the in-coming administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take the State to greater heights.

According to him, “there is still so much more to be done and I am very confident that the best days of our State are still ahead of us. The good news is that the foundation has been laid and we are on the right track to attaining the next level of development, prosperity and social security for our people.

“All that we need to do, as citizens, is to continue to cooperate with the government and support our leaders with prayers for divine wisdom and guidance.”

At the event, there were lectures and prayers by eminent Islamic clerics in the State led by the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Abou-Nolla.

In his opening remarks, the State’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef said the entire Muslim Community in the State was grateful to Governor Ambode for being compassionate, saying that the Governor’s large heartedness had granted them unprecedented level of achievements.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

