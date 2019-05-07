A fully-fit Ajax Amsterdam will focus on their attacking strengths in their tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in spite of needing just a goalless draw to reach the final.

“We need to win this match tomorrow (Wednesday). That will be our mindset,” coach Erik ten Hag said at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg game.

“We have to stick to our own strengths.”

Ajax upset Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the semi-final with a fast and attacking style of play, and initially dominated Tottenham in their 1-0 away win last week.

But the Dutch team, which features several players polished in the club’s famed academy, struggled in the second half in London as Tottenham increased the pressure on their defence.

“Our minds were a bit too much on defending the lead”, Ten Hag said. “But it was also a show of strength by Spurs. It showed we have to cross another frontier tomorrow. But we are

confident we can do it. We are fit and we are eager.”

Ten Hag said his team had no injuries following Sunday’s Dutch Cup final win against Willem II Tilburg.

But it was not yet clear whether Brazilian forward David Neres could start the match.

