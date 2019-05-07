Norbert Okolie, the Media Officer of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, on Tuesday blamed fatigue for the club’s recent unimpressive run in the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Okolie told Newsmen in Enugu that the club’s players were tired and would now need to conserve their energy for the league’s remaining matches.

The media officer said the players have however resolved to perform better against Kwara United FC of Ilorin in their next match on Wednesday in spite of the fatigue.

“We played five matches within nine days and two are tough NPFL matches, against Rivers United and Enyimba International FC.

“Our players are battling injuries and fatigue, as many of them are tired and on the treatment table.

“But in spite of the injury and other things, we have to conserve our energy in each match in order to finish the league well.

“Rangers is a family and the players ought to play as a team at this moment, so that they can get back to winning ways,’’ he said.

Okolie told NAN that the club would however do their possible best to win their remaining home matches in the league.

“We have three home matches and two away matches. So, we still have matches to maintain our position.

“Our target before the season was to qualify for the Super Six and take it to the continental competition from there and we are well positioned in the Group A log,’’ he said.

Okolie said the club’s technical crew, psychologist and the medical team were working bravely to ensure that the club’s away form was improved upon.

Rangers still lead Group A of the abridged 2018/2019 NPFL with 31 points after 17 matches in spite of losing three straight matches.

Enyimba FC occupy the second position with 28 points, closely followed by MFM FC with 27 points after 17 matches as well.

