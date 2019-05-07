The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) for “Operation DIRAN MIKIYA” has destroyed the camp of a major kingpin, Alhaji Lawal, killing up to 20 of his fighters near Rugu Forest in Zamfara.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Daramola said that the dawn attack was executed after credible intelligence indicated that the notorious kingpin was camped, along with dozens of his fighters, at a settlement about 4 Km west of Rugu Forest.

He said that the settlement was where Lawal kept his logistics supplies, coordinated operations and launched attacks against security forces as well as innocent civilians.

”Consequently, following detailed confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, the ATF dispatched one Alpha Jet and an attack helicopter to strike the camp.

”The Alpha Jet strikes recorded direct hits on the camp destroying the bandits’ structures, fuel storage containers, arms, explosives and other logistics supplies, which were seen engulfed in flames,” he said.

He said the attack helicopter carried out mop-up attacks on the target, adding no fewer than 20 bandits were neutralised in the air strikes.

The spokesman said the NAF, working in consonance with surface forces and other security agencies, would sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the North West of the country

