The police on Tuesday arraigned two men, Godwin Odiwo and Micheal Shokunbi, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly presenting themselves as officials of the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) with intent to defraud the public.

The defendants, Odiwo, 45, and Shokunbi, 38, are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and impersonation before Chief Magistrate Yewande Aje-Afunwa.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Asp. Peter Nwangwu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 2, 2019, along Ikorodu road, Ketu, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants, with intent to defraud members of the public, falsely presented themselves as LASTMA officials in other to extort money from the public.

Nwangwu said the offence contravened Sections 380 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Aje-Afunwa granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until June 4 for mention.

