Tanzania’s deputy health minister on Tuesday described obesity as one of the leading health concerns in the east African nation.

Faustine Ndugulile told parliament that over 10 per cent of Tanzanians are suffering from obesity.

“With the prevalence of non-communicable diseases increasing at alarming rates in the country, obesity is one of the major health concerns among locals that pose serious challenges,’’ he told the House in the capital, Dodoma.

Ndugulile said the prevalence of obesity is higher among urban residents compared to their rural counterparts.

He was responding to a question by Special Seats Member of Parliament Zainabu Mwamwindi, who suggested the need to empower nutrition officers at ward levels amid growing malnutrition in the country.

“Malnutrition is a big problem among children in the country,’’ Mwamwindi said.

Ndugulile said the government has started implementing a World Health Organisation plan to eradicate malnutrition by 2025.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

