Nigerian artiste – Okpara Chidera Sylvester also known as ICZ MANI who hails from Imo State and signed to ICZ Empire releases a new track titled ”Ji Masun”.
The song was produced by Easy Key and video was directed by Avalon Okpe.
Monday, May 6, 2019 11:55 am
Nigerian artiste – Okpara Chidera Sylvester also known as ICZ MANI who hails from Imo State and signed to ICZ Empire releases a new track titled ”Ji Masun”.
The song was produced by Easy Key and video was directed by Avalon Okpe.
Join the conversation