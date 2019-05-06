The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) says it is distributing 2,376,400 Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs) in Cross River.

Mr Godwin Aidenagbon, Malaria Logistic Manager, Global Health Supply Chain Management, said this on Monday in Calabar at a media sensitisation campaign.

Aidenagbon said the campaign was designed to partner with the media on the modalities of the distribution, adding that the exercise will take place across the state from 18 May.

“In this campaign in the state, the U.S. is investing N2.3 billion through the U.S. President Malaria Initiative (PMI).

“This includes the value cost of insecticide nets and the general campaign activities.

“Also, we are going to engage about 11,000 ad-hoc staff for the exercise throughout the state,’’ he said.

Aidenagbon said that the exercise was targeting all households in the state through community outreach, adding that the inauguration will be May 7.

The state Director of Public Health, Dr Iwara Iwara, said the government had provided all the necessary support to ensure the success of the campaign across the state.

He said that the nets have been proved to be very effective and the surest way of checking the spread of malaria.

“It has been proved worldwide to bring down the spread of malaria,’’ he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and USAID for the exercise and pledged the cooperation of the state government to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The exercise will last for nine weeks.

