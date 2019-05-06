A female undergraduate student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has been found dead on her bed in the hostel.

The 22-year-old student identified as Mercy Naan, was said to be missing for two days before she was discovered dead in her room.

Plateau State Police Command, in a statement on Monday said the incidence was reported to the Angwan Rogo Police Division, Plateau State Command, Jos by the security department of the institution.

The statement signed by the Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Terna Tyopev said some students of the institution raised the alarm over an unusual odour coming out from Room number 23 Zion Hostel in Naraguta, University of Jos.

“After the report, a combine team comprising the Police, the University Security and the Medical personnel of the University mobilised to the scene of incidence. On arrival, the suspected hostel door was forced opened and the motionless body of the 200 level student from the Department of Marketing was recovered to the University Clinic.

“She was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty at the University Clinic and her corpse has been deposited at the Anatomy Mortuary of the same University for Autopsy,” he said.

Preliminary investigations further revealed that the late student was reported missing by her parents to the Security Department, University of Jos on May 3, 2019.

Meanwhile, the detectives of the Plateau State Police Command have since commenced investigation to unravel the mystery behind the unfortunate death, The Nation reports.

