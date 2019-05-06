Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name Skales, and his girlfriend Neza are celebrating their first anniversary together as a couple.

They both took to Instagram to share romantic messages for each other.

Skales wrote:

Happy 1st !!!! Thanks for tolerating my stubbornness and all my f**k ups ❤️ my queen 👸 @thisisneza LOVE YOU SO MUCH

Neza wrote:

Happy 1st anniversary my king!! @youngskales I’m grateful for the lessons we learned so far…Thank you for loving me unconditionally and for being my biggest fan! I got you for life boo!! Ps: Your wahala is nothing I can’t handle. God made sure to equip me with everything we need to survive 😅 Plus you do an excellent job at making it up to me😊…Oya let’s turn up!! Today is our day! 😍😍😋

