The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday identified Road Traffic Injuries (RTI) as a leading killer of children and young people from the age of five to 29.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, Gombe State, Dr Godwin Omiko, stated this during a press briefing in Gombe, as part of activities marking the 2019 United Nations Global Road Safety Week.

“In spite of the progress made in many countries, recent studies show that road traffic injuries are now the leading killer of children and young people from the age of five to 29, globally.

“This is an unacceptable price to pay for mobility, whether we travel as pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists or drivers.

“All of us as parents, students, employers, legislators, volunteers and concerned citizens, can be leaders for road safety,’’ Omiko explained.

He said to achieve the desired goal, everyone, irrespective of his or her status, must be involved in the road safety campaign.

The sector commander said that in Gombe, the Corps constantly reminded individuals, groups and government to take decisive action against road traffic crashes.

“In 2018, last quarter reports of road traffic crashes showed that 71 crashes were reported, involving 96 vehicles killing 30 persons while 218 were injured.

“Similarly in the first quarter of 2019, the command recorded a total of 57 crashes involving 91 vehicles, killing 30 persons while 245 persons were injured,’’ he said.

The programme was week-long, featuring road show, motor park rally, visit to Gombe State House of Assembly, Juma’at service on Friday and Church service on Sunday.

