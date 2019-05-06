The Zamfara Government on Monday distributed foodstuff and other Ramadan packages to no fewer than 40,000 orphans across the 17 emirate councils from the 14 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the event in Gusua, the Executive Secretary, Zakkat and Endowment Board, Mallam Bashir Sirajo, said 1,800 orphans were selected from the 16 emirates while 3,600 would come from Gusau emirate.

Sirajo said each of beneficiaries would receive food items such as rice, sugar, beans and closing materials as well as money to sew the materials.

He said each emirate would receive N1,800,000 and two and a half truck of food items and clothing materials for the 1,800 orphans screened from the Emirates.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, warned those entrusted with the distribution to be just and discharge their duty with fear of Allah.

He called on people of the state to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to seek for divine intervention in the restoration of peace in the state.

Yari warned the bandits and other criminals to consider repentance or face consequences of their actions.

126 orphans mainly from Gusau emirate were used to inaugurate the distribution of the items, while the local committee would do the same under the leadership of the emirs at the emirate level.

The exercise would be done by the local committee under the leadership of emirs at the Emirates.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

