The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and other parts of the world over the sighting of the moon which signifies the commencement of 1440AH Ramadan.

This was contained in a statement by the MSSN Lagos Amir, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, after the commencement of fasting.

The statement reads, “As we begin fasting on Monday, May 06, 2019, MSSN Lagos prays that Allah will use the holy month to bring increased peace to Nigeria and other troubled parts of the world.

“MSSN Lagos enjoins Muslims to use the opportunity of the holy month to increase their spirituality, brotherhood, and charity. We should also see this as an opportunity to renew our submissiveness, piety, and steadfastness to Islam and Allah.

“As Muslims, we owe our country a duty to supplicate for peace and improved insecurity. The intervention of Allah is needed now in Nigeria than ever.”

The MSSN Lagos says it will hosting 5000 fasting Muslims to a grand Iftar, breaking of fast dinner on Thursday, May 16.

The feeding programme tagged “Iftar 5000”, the MSSN Lagos said, would hold at the Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

Speaking on the essence of the feeding programme, Ashafa said the feeding was intended to inculcate the culture of charity, welfarism and love in the Muslims.

He urged Muslims to imbibe welfarism and good neighbourliness in their daily relations with people

“The Iftar also had a special prayer session tagged ‘Prayer for the Nation’, where the 5000 Muslim worshipers will jointly supplicate for sustainable peace and unity in Nigeria,” the statement added.

