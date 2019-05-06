Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has urged the Muslim faithful to use the Ramadan to show more love to their neighbours and pray for sustainable peace and unity in the country.

Bello said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed on Monday in Lokoja.

He extended his best wishes to all residents of the state, especially the Muslim community, on the occasion of the commencement of the Ramadan fast.

The governor also urged wealthy individuals to show compassion and extend hands of support to the less privileged in the spirit of the season.

“The holy month offers another opportunity to all to be fair and just,” he said.

Bello described the month as one of the five pillars of Islam.

“The month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, with the month-long fasting, it is a period of total devotion, spiritual rebirth and an opportunity for Muslims to re-evaluate their relationship with God,” he said.

He urged the people to use the period to offer prayers to God to bring about healing, repentance and renewal.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

