Labaran Muhammad, the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque, Ogbe Hausa in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital, has advised the Muslim faithful to use the period of the Ramadam to pray for peace and greater national cohesion.

Muhammad gave the advice on Monday in Abakaliki.

He also urged the people to strive to get closer to God, forgive one another and promote peaceful coexistence with other religious adherents.

He admonished them to have the fear of Allah and discharge their duties to Him religiously by speaking the truth and respecting their fellow human beings at all times.

The chief iman, who spoke through Ismaila Umar, the Chief of Da’wah Youths, further spoke on the significance of Ramadam.

He said: “Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic Calendar, which is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran according to Islamic belief.

“The annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam.”

Mohammad also called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation’s economic growth and prosperity.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s developmental stride and prayed Almighty Allah to grant him the strength and more wisdom to take the country to a greater height.

“Allah will grant the president the strength to fulfill all his electoral promises to Nigerians. Allah will also prosper us in business and farming as a nation.

“I pray that Allah will help us to achieve our good intentions during the Ramadan period. We must all worship him in truth and respect our fellow humans.

“We should seek true closeness to Him, forgive one another, help and share with the less privileged and non-Muslims in our society,” Muhammad said.

