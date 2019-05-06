The Chief Imam of Olohungbebe Mosque, Ilorin, Alhaji Lukuman Abdullahi, has called on Muslims to remember the needy during Ramadan fasting which starts on Monday.

Abdullahi made the appeal in Ilorin on Monday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, declared Monday as the first day of Ramadan fast in Nigeria.

Abubakar made the announcement in Sokoto on Sunday in a radio and television broadcast.

Abdullahi said that Muslims must remember and support the needy during Ramadan, adding that Allah would abundantly reward those who helped the needy.

” Fasting should not be only about yourself. Remember your poor neighbours, family and friends who have no resources to break fast.

”Think about others and get reward from Almighty Allah.

” A good Muslim should not be selfish. He should share fruits, food stuffs and money with others for them to use to survive the Holy month,” he said.

The cleric said that it was wrong for some priviledged Muslims to give to the rich and abandon the poor during the fasting.

“It is better to consider the poor ones for Allah to be happy with you.

” Encourage the needy, be kind to them by giving out special gifts. Don’t discriminate against them because we are equal before Allah, our creator,” he advised.

The cleric also called on Muslims not to be lazy in observing the fasting, adding that they should pray fervently for Nigeria during the period.

