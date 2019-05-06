Forty-one people are believed to have died after a Russian passenger plane made an emergency landing at Moscow’s busiest airport and caught fire, investigators said on Sunday.

The Superjet-100 had just taken off from Sheremetyevo airport on a domestic route when the crew issued a distress signal.

“There were 78 people including crew members on board the plane,” the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

“According to the updated info which the investigation has as of now, 37 people survived.”

The pilot of a Russian passenger plane that erupted in a ball of fire on the runway of Moscow’s busiest airport, killing 41 people, said lightning led to the emergency landing.

