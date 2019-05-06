This handout picture was taken and released on May 6, 2019, by the Investigative Committee of Russia shows ahead of Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin (L) as he speaks with an unidentified investigator at a site of fire of a Russian-made Superjet-100 at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow.
HO / RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITEE / AFP
Forty-one people are believed to have died after a Russian passenger plane made an emergency landing at Moscow’s busiest airport and caught fire, investigators said on Sunday.
The Superjet-100 had just taken off from Sheremetyevo airport on a domestic route when the crew issued a distress signal.
“There were 78 people including crew members on board the plane,” the Investigative Committee said in a statement.
“According to the updated info which the investigation has as of now, 37 people survived.”
The pilot of a Russian passenger plane that erupted in a ball of fire on the runway of Moscow’s busiest airport, killing 41 people, said lightning led to the emergency landing.
This handout grab of a video obtained from the Instagram account of Mikhail Norenko on May 5, 2019, shows a fire of a Russian-made Superjet-100 at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow. HO / INSTAGRAM / AFP
Ambulances are parked in front of the terminal building of the Sheremetyevo Airport outside Moscow after a Russian-made Superjet-100 on fire attempted an emergency landing on May 5, 2019. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
