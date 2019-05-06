Critics and founder of Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze cannot cease from controversy. Even though he has often moved against the paying of tithes, this time around, he said paying tithe is idolatry, harlotry and the worship of demons.

Freeze, on his Instagram page was reacting to a video in which a comedian, Akpororo was changing the amount of fee to be paid for his show to free, in order to attract crowd.

According to Freeze, the same comedian insulted him and called him a wall gecko at the House of the Rock experience last December.

“Has his tithe stopped working for him or did he miss paying his tithe for a month? Although he cursed me and said hurtful things about me, I have forgiven him and have nothing but love for him and wish he stopped paying or advertising this idolatrous tithe and worshiped God for who he really is in spirit and truth (John 4:24),” he said.

Freeze added: “paying tithe is idolatry and harlotry, it’s the worship of demons, the veneration of Mammon and the hero-worship of Satan who according to 2nd Corinthians 4:4, is the God of this world.

“Christ our high priest never collected tithes and neither did the disciples, who were our first bishops and GOs.”

Freeze challenged Christian scholars and pastors to show him a bible verse where any Christian paid tithe.

“I hereby challenge Christian scholars and pastors to kindly show a bible verse where any Christian paid tithe… It must be in the Bible now, abi? I hereby demand that they provide it or shut up.”

