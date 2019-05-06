Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday in Abuja, paid a condolence visit to the families of late Evangelist Helen Okoye, describing her as a great woman of God.

Helen Okoye, who died on Thursday May 2, after a brief illness was the wife of Rev. William Okoye, the former Chaplain of Aso Rock Villa Chapel,

Osinbajo, while signing the condolence register, blessed the name of the Lord, saying that the deceased was committed to God’s work throughout her life time.

According to him in the condolence register, late Mrs Okoye did her best for the gospel in her life time.

“We bless the name of the Lord for a great woman of God, she was a child of God who did her best for the gospel in her time.

“We are confident she now lives with our Lord and saviour rejoicing in heaven singing hallelujah,’’ he said.

Rev. Felix Omobude, the President, Penticostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) also described the deceased as a soldier of Christ who embraced God at her young age.

Omobude said that the deceased worked with passion for Christ, serving God in various capacities in the nation.

“She left a loudest ovation, we are thankful to God for her life; we urge the family to lift their head high because the deceased lived a legacy of good life,’’ he said.

