Movie producer, script writer, businesswoman and actress Omoni Oboli is remembering her dad who died two years ago and she’s wishing he was alive to see her successes.

Omoni who is ready to release to the cinemas her film ”Okafor’s Law” which had a copyright court case and has now been settled.

She wrote:

It’s been 2 years dad! 😩

I almost called you a few days ago to tell you we won the case! To tell you your daughter has finally been vindicated.

I remember you calling every day to pray, telling me your priest and members of the parish were praying for us. I remember your excitement when the injunction was lifted and we could show OKAFOR’S LAW. How you took me round in pride when I went for my cinema tour in Asaba with Blossom.

MY BIGGEST FAN! I hope you see this. My big sis who came to see me today and held me when I was crying in my office, away from cast and crew said I should write you so I’m doing just that. She said you will see it. I hope so.

I miss you. I know how proud you were of me. Still working hard to make you proud. I will always be a daddy’s girl.

Continue to #RIPMobility ❤️❤️❤️❤️

