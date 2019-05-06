By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Ex-wife of Nigeria’s former President, Taiwo Obasanjo has raised the alarm over alleged plan by the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to assassinate her and her son.

Taiwo alleged that Obasanjo wanted to assassinate her for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in the last presidential election in the country.

She said in a statement that “I am Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo and l want to alert the whole world that my life and that of my son Mr Abraham Olujonwo Obasanjo is under threat due to our decision to support President Muhammadu Buhari in the last election.

“I was reliably told that Chief Obasanjo is not pleased with our decision to support Buhari and he has sent out assassins to kill me and my son for publicly coming out in supporting President Buhari. From the reliable information at my disposal, it was disclosed to me that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has paid the assassins who are already trailing me to kill me and my son. Olujonwo.

“The assassins intend to kill me first and make it appear as an armed robbery operation. The second phase of the plot is to kill my son, Olujonwo in another armed robbery attack in the night. I want the world to know that my life and that of my son, Olujonwo is under threat for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in the last election.”

According to her, she was crying out now to let the whole world know who to blame if anything happened to her, alleging that since Buhari won the election, Obasanjo had developed very strong hatred for her and her son and that he did not speak to his son again or picked his calls.

“I am appealing to anyone who knows ‘Baba Obasanjo” to please tell him not to kill me and my son. Politics should not be a do or die for him and it should not become a crime that must bring me and my son to death because we are supporting President Buhari.

“I am also appealing to the police and other security agencies to please come to our aid. This is a serious threat and the police should please help us.” Chief Obasanjo has vowed that he will kill us both and nothing will happen. This matter is not a joking matter. This issue is not imaginary or attention seeking or a publicity stunt,” she said.

Efforts to get Obasanjo to react to the story proved abortive, but a source said the woman was just seeking attention.

