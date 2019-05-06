Kiki Okewale, the talented Nigerian behind Lagos-based Couture Hope Fashions was recently in her designs-creating, the fabric-spinning element at the last Dubai Royal Gala and Fashion Show, which took place last April 27, 2019, at the 5-star Palazzo Versace Hotel, Dubai.

It was a glorious opportunity for the very creative lady to display the best of Nigerian and African fashion and style and she did not disappoint at the event that was attended by who-is-who of middle-Eastern royalty and global fashion aficionados.

As the first Nigerian nay African to grace the exclusive event that brings the very best trends in contemporary fashion on display, the onus was on Kiki to show her mettle and rose up to the occasion with a dizzying array unique designs and artistic interpretations using a blend of traditional and modern fabrics that left the exclusive crowd who eat fashion for breakfast wanting more.

For them, getting to see Kiki’s show-stealing presentation was like tasting the heavenly meal they never knew they needed. With the fine show she put on, Kiki has opened doors of further interest for internationals to patronize the Nigerian fashion scene as well as invite other Nigerian designers to these exclusive fashion gatherings in the future.

The event is owned and organized by the blue-blooded Princess Sheikha Hend Al Qassemi, who is a descendant of the royal family of Sharjah. The popular fashion and lifestyle magazine, Velvet Magazine, belongs solely to her. Obviously, she must have heard superlative things about the young woman, who is married to the famous physician, Dr. Babatunde Okewale, the medical director at St. Ives Hospitals and legendary IVF guru, which is why she was even invited in the first place. In the end, the United Arab Emirates’ princess was beaming with happiness at having got more than her money’s worth.

As for Kìkì, she is that bright star that would not be hidden by bushels, by clouds, or by a lack of opportunity. She’s long carved her name at the top of the list of happening fashion designers in the country. Her Hope Fashion outfit on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, is continually besieged by fashion horses desirous of laying their hands on her breath-taking creations before they completely fly off the shelves.

