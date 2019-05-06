Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), FCT Branch, has donated food items and relevant materials to Christ Treasured Royal Orphanage Ministry, Kwali.

This was part of activities marking the World Red Cross Day.

The Branch Secretary, Nigeria Red Cross, FCT Branch, Mr Simeon Nwaubani made the donation in Abuja on Monday.

He said the World Red Cross Day was scheduled for May 8, with the theme: ‘Love’, saying it was a way of expressing love to the vulnerable in the society.

“We have activities lined up to commemorate the Day, one of such is this one, we decided to visit the orphanage in Kwali, as many do not know they exist as they are far from the town.

“We also visited prisons, hospitals and other less privileged homes in the society,” he said.

Nwaubani, however, called on the public to show love to people around them and support the vulnerable in the society.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to provide an ambulance to help in time of emergencies, saying they always looked for places to hire ambulance when the need arose.

Nwaubani also pleaded to the federal government to assist them by providing a permanent office for them, adding that they had been staying in a rented office.

Earlier, the Assistant Director of the Orphanage, Rev. Mrs Obie Erhuotor appreciated the kind gesture of the Nigerian Red Cross and for remembering them.

She said the food items and other materials would go a long way in addressing their challenges.

The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day was a day to celebrate the strength and reach to the global network, and the contribution of staff and 11.7 million active volunteers.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

