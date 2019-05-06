Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a baby boy. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, Prince Harry confirms on Monday.

The newborn who arrived at 5:26 a.m. (12:26 a.m. ET) weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces. The baby is seventh in line to the British throne.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, confirms that the royal couple are still considering names for their newborn and no photos should be expected till Wednesday.

Reactions:

Meghan’s father. Thomas Markle:

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, expressed his pride over the birth of his grandson to a British tabloid newspaper on Monday.

Thomas Markle reportedly told The Sun that the child will serve with “grace, dignity and honor.

“I’m delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well,” Markle said.

“I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honor,” Markle continued.

“God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen.”

Meghan’s “Suits” co-star reacts to news of royal baby’s birth:

Following the happy news that Meghan has delivered a baby boy on Monday, her erstwhile colleague from US TV show Suits, Sarah Rafferty, has shared her delight over the birth on Twitter.

Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy! Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and everyday! ❤️ — Sarah Rafferty (@sarahgrafferty) May 6, 2019

A Twitter user, Titania McGrath expressed her disappointment to the news that Meghan delivered a baby boy on Monday, she said: Disappointingly, Meghan has given birth to a boy. I had my fingers crossed for non-binary.

Disappointingly, Meghan has given birth to a boy. I had my fingers crossed for non-binary. https://t.co/UWwNZTjVzH — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) May 6, 2019

Me: lmao who cares about the Royal Baby #royalbaby SussexRoyal: “IT’S A BOY!” Me: pic.twitter.com/ATuISj7vyG — Three Steaks Pam (@ixxconic) May 6, 2019

Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! We're delighted to hear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Every mother deserves to give birth safely with quality health care.#RoyalBaby #EveryChildAlive https://t.co/ZJVbqQY177 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 6, 2019

