Adejoke Adeleye /Abeokuta

A 28-year old man, Oni Olohunwa has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for culpable homicide.

The suspect was arrested following a report by Wasiu Raheem who took the stabbed victim to the Ogijo Police Station.

According to Raheem, the suspect and the victim were both attending a party, but the victim got drunk and started misbehaving. While the suspect was trying to caution him, an argument ensued between them and the suspect brought out a knife with which he stabbed the deceased in the chest and back.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Ogijo Division CSP Baba Muhammed detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

Meanwhile, the victim, Baraka Taiwo was rushed to a nearby hospital but died while receiving treatment. His corpse has been deposited at OOUTH Sagamu for post mortem examination.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

