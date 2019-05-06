The Police in Kano have arrested three suspected criminals, who allegedly hit one Abdulaziz Lawan, 23, of Fagge Quarters in Kano with a car and afterwards stabbed him to death.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Kano Command, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said that the suspects used a Mercedes Benz 180 C-Class to commit the offence.

Haruna said that the incident occurred on May 6, at about 3 p.m.

The PPRO further alleged that the suspects were arrested when they attempted to dump the victim’s body at Abedi by France road Sabon Gari Quarters.

According to him, the Mercedes car has been recovered as a piece of evidence.

He said that the victim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, where he was confirmed dead.

Haruna said the command had begun investigation into the matter, adding that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

